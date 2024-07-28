The race for state BJP presidency

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The crescendo of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) jubilation over the success in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections has subsided after a month, as the saffron party has succeeded in forming government once again with resounding numbers.

The political rhetoric and war of words with the Congress and its allies in the quest to win the magic number for governance have settled, as the BJP is back in the business of governance.

With the formation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu 3.0 government in Arunachal, the state BJP president’s chair appears to be vacant, as the current party president, Biyuram Wahge, has been inducted into Khandu’s council of ministers and assigned the responsibilities of the health & family welfare department.

Wahge was elected as the state BJP president, succeeding the then party president and current MP from the eastern constituency, Tapir Gao, on 18 January, 2020. Under Wahge’s presidency, the party won 10 seats unopposed and 36 seats in the elections, securing a total of 46 seats.

Party insiders confided in The Arunachal Times that several names are being considered to be frontrunners to succeed Wahge. Among them are former minister Taba Tedir, current MP Tapir Gao, former Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong, party ideologue and current state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak, Namsai MLA and party GS Zingnu Namchoom, Tezu MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, former party president Tai Tagak and former agriculture minister Tage Taki.

Taba Tedir, a former technocrat, narrowly lost his MLA seat to NCP’s Toko Tatung in the recent election, with a margin of just 228 votes. Given his strong connection with the Sangh Parivar, which dates back to his technocrat days, it is likely that the Sangh will support his candidature.

When contacted by The Arunachal Times, the former education minister confirmed that he has volunteered as a candidate. Tedir resigned as the chief engineer of the urban development department and joined the BJP on 1 February, 2019. He later won the MLA seat unopposed from the Yachuli Assembly constituency.

Party insiders also revealed that former president and MP Tapir Gao has not officially expressed interest in becoming the state party chief. However, it is understood that the names of Gao, Tarak, Namchoom, Dr Chai, and Tagak have been proposed by party members and close aides.

Interestingly, Kaling Moyong, who was defeated in the recent election, has emerged as Gao’s top choice, in case the party’s board members do not pick Gao. Notably, Moyong is a dedicated BJP ideologue and a loyal adherent to the Sangh Parivar’s philosophy.

Current BJP VP Tarh Tarak is one of the top contenders and a favourite choice among the party leaders. His name gained prominence in the party’s top leadership hierarchy after he successfully established a district party office in Itanagar when the BJP was in opposition in the state.

Former state BJP president Tai Tagak, under whose leadership the state BJP won 11 seats in the 2014 election, is also a top contender for the coveted post.

“I am a party karyakarta and always accept any work assigned to me,” Tai Tagak responded to a query from this reporter.

During Tagak’s presidency, the saffron party successfully toppled the popularly mandated Congress government led by then chief minister Nabam Tuki. The 11 BJP legislators later became part of the ruling government in coalition with the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

Former agriculture minister Tage Taki’s name has also emerged as a contender for the post. The two-term MLA, representing the Ziro valley, was denied a party ticket this time. Taki was first elected in 2014 and was one of the key legislators who played a crucial role in forming the BJP-PPA government.

The current party vice president, Tayek Goi, considered a close aide of Wahge, has also been mentioned as a contender. Additionally, names like Dominic Tadar (former state BJP general secretary and current Khadi Board chairman), Nani Lajie (state BJP vice president), and Nalong Mize (state BJP general secretary) have also emerged as potential candidates.

It is learnt that the party’s board meeting to choose the new state BJP chief is likely to take place soon at the party’s office in New Delhi. The meeting is expected to be attended by prominent leaders, including party president JP Nadda, state in-charge Ashok Singhal, state BJP president Biyuram Waghe, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Until the party selects its chosen one, all the potential contenders are in a cutthroat race to become the state BJP president.