46 BJP panchayat leaders disqualified

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The district administration of East Kameng has disqualified 36 gram panchayat members (GPMs) and 10 gram panchayat chairpersons (GPCs). They were disqualified based on an expulsion order issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The BJP Disciplinary Committee had expelled them from the party for a period of six years, allegedly for defecting from the party. The GPMs and GPCs were disqualified under Section 3 of The Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003, and as per the provisions of Section 6 (2) of The Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Amendment Act, 2006, informed East Kameng deputy commissioner Sachin Rana.

The BJP district unit had initiated the expulsion of 37 GPMs and 10 GPCs and requested the district administration to disqualify them. Accordingly, the DC East Kameng issued show cause notices on June 28, 2024, and July 3, 2024, against the 47 panchayat members, with a hearing scheduled for July 17.