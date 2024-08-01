Asiatic black bear undergo surgery at Itanagar Biological Park

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: An Asiatic black bear recently underwent eye surgery at the Itanagar Biological Park. The adult male bear had partial corneal opacity due to old age and an infection in the left eye caused by maggots. After following the due protocol and assessing the severity of the condition, the authorities decided to proceed with the surgery.

A team of veterinary doctors, including Dr. Sorang Tadap, veterinary officer of the Biological Park, and Dr. Nido Tayo MVSc (Surgery & Radiology), senior veterinary officer from the department of animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development, performed the surgery. “The surgery lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Sedation was smooth, and recovery has been very fast. Tarsorrhaphy was performed. The bear is now gradually recovering from the eye infection,” informed Dr. Tadap.

In June of this year, a team of veterinarians performed surgery on a tigress named Chippi at the biological park. At that time, Dr. Sorang Tadap and Dr. Nido Tayo, along with Dr. Panjit Basumatary from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), removed two large tumorous masses from Chippi’s neck region. Since then, Chippi has made a recovery. Dr. Sorang Tadap is the sole veterinarian working in wildlife conservation in the state. In addition to his regular duties at the biological park, he travels across the state to address wildlife issues such as rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and raising orphaned or abandoned wildlife. Dr. Nido Tayo, a very senior veterinarian with over two decades of experience in veterinary surgery, also contributes significantly to these efforts.