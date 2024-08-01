Raja takes stock of under-construction new terminal at Donyi-Polo Airport

HOLLONGI, 31 Jul: Civil Aviation minister Balo Raja conducted an inspection of the under-construction new terminal at the Donyi Polo Airport on Wednesday.

During the visit, the minister assessed the progress of the construction work, emphasizing the importance of timely completion to meet the growing passenger demand in the region.

Raja pointed out that the terminal is a crucial infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the airport’s capacity and improving the overall passenger experience.

The new terminal is expected to significantly boost the airport’s ability to handle

more passengers from 200 to 400, reflecting the region’s increasing connectivity needs.

The minister also visited the air traffic control room and interacted with the officials on duty.

During the visit, the minister was accompanied by Civil Aviation secretary Swapnil Naik, Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, PWD EE Techi Ramda and AAI officials. (DIPRO)