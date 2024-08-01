Society comes in defence of ZPC Nido

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The Abu Hagung Ku Society (AHKS) led by its president Gungh Tagang, general secretary Gora Lotak and vice president Biri Tach, has vehemently criticized the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) for its allegations against Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido. The AHKS accuses the APWWS of making unfounded claims that they believe undermine Nido’s reputation and integrity.

The AHKS’s statement was a direct response to the APWWS’s press release, which they claim misrepresented facts and targeted Nido for perceived political motives. Tagang and the team expressed their disappointment with the APWWS’s handling of the situation and questioned the authenticity of their claims.

During the press conference, AHKS representatives addressed specific concerns regarding the APWWS’s press release. They refuted the APWWS’s characterization of the viral video, which mentioned a “sex racket,” arguing that such allegations were not present in the original footage. The AHKS accused the APWWS of sensationalizing the issue and attempting to link it to broader, unrelated scandals in Itanagar. They further criticized the APWWS for failing to provide evidence to support their claims and suggested that the APWWS’s actions might have been motivated by external political influences.

AHKS called for the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) to take suo motu cognizance of the issue. They urged the commission to investigate the allegations against Nido impartially and hold the APWWS accountable for their statements. The society emphasized their support for Nido, highlighting her contributions to women’s empowerment in the state and condemning the APWWS’s actions as detrimental to both her and the community’s reputation.

The AHKS concluded the press conference by calling for the APWWS to retract their accusations and provide evidence to back their claims. The AHKS is prepared to take legal action if needed and continues to support Nido. They urged the APSCW to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure fairness. Their stance highlights their commitment to justice and protecting individuals from unjust attacks.

Earlier last week, the APWWS held a press conference stating they did not have any personal grudge against Nido but sought an inquiry into the case, as they would for any other incident. The APWWS had suggested that the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women conduct an inquiry to ascertain the truth and verify the case.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling stated during the earlier press conference that as an apex organization, the APWWS sought an inquiry and did not make any direct allegations.