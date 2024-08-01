RGU celebrates Van Mahotsav

RONO HILLS, 31 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the Doimukh range of the forest department celebrated the 75th Van Mahotsav under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ on Wednesday.

The event aimed to promote environmental consciousness and honour the nurturing spirit of motherhood through a plantation drive in the university campus, the RGU said in a release.

RGU VC prof Saket Kushwaha, registrar Dr. N.T Rikam, controller of examinations Dr. Bijay Raji, the joint registrar, the Deans other administrative officials, faculty members of the university, range forest officer Taje (Vijay) Dupit and officials from Doimukh range of the forest department joined the celebration.

The participants planted a variety of saplings in the university campus.

Prof Kushwaha emphasized the significance of the Van Mahotsav celebration and its theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” which translates to “A Tree in the Name of Mother.” He highlighted the need for collective efforts in environmental conservation and urged everyone to contribute in the preservation of the natural resources of Arunachal Pradesh.