Assembly bids farewell to Kago Habung on his retirement

ITANAGAR, 31 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Wednesday bade farewell to APLA secretary Kago Habung on his retirement.

Habung began his journey with the Assembly on January 19, 1984, as a UDC and ascended through various roles before becoming secretary.

On his final working day, speaker Tesam Pongte and deputy speaker Kardo Nyigyor

handed over the pension payment order to Habung, emphasizing the importance of such practices to ensure that retiring staff can seamlessly access their pensions.

During a farewell programme, organized at the DK auditorium of the assembly, assembly staff shared their experiences of working with Habung, highlighting his dedication, leadership and contributions to the assembly. Many recounted his commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment and his unwavering support for the team.

Assembly speaker and deputy speaker extended their heartfelt congratulations to Habung for his dedicated service and wished him a fulfilling and joyous retirement life.