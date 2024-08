NAHARLAGUN, 31 Jul: Dr. Wangdi Lama, DFW-cum-joint DHS (NVBDCP/NLEP) and Dani Mali, Assistant Unit Officer (NLEP) of Directorate of Health Services have superannuated recently. Both the officers were given a warm send off on Wednesday during a farewell function.

DHS Dr. Riken Rina recalled the selfless and immense contribution of both officers towards the health sector of the state and thanked them for their services.