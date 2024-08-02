ARGU conducts ‘deeksharambh’ prog

GUWAHATI, 1 Aug: The Assam Royal Global University (ARGU) here hosted its ‘deeksharambh’ (student induction programme) for the new batch of students of the 2024-2025 academic year on Wednesday.

Attending the programme, Nagaland Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along encouraged the students to “make the most of your time at the university,” and advised them to “hone your talents, recognise your strengths and weaknesses, and carve your future paths.”

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor designate Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta reminded the students that “knowledge is not confined to the classroom but is available throughout the university and society.”

He urged the students to “pursue courses you are passionate about,” emphasising the importance of standing by their choices and learning from mistakes.

The VC designate also highlighted the opportunities brought by the implementation of NEP-2020, and expressed “hope for a successful and brilliant nation in the making.”

ARGU chancellor Dr AK Pansari emphasised “the importance of inclusivity and an accommodating mindset,” and encouraged the students to “align with your inner selves and your sense of accountability.”

Interim VC Prof Alak K Buragohain welcomed the inductees and encouraged them to recognise the courses best suited to their interests and realise their dreams.