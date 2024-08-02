Farmers taken on exposure tour to Kohima

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: Ten farmers representing the NABARD-funded Boda village springshed development project in Kimin in Papum Pare district were taken on a two-day exposure visit to Kohima in Nagaland by NGO Natural Resource Management Agency of Arunachal, in collaboration with the Nagaland-based NorthEastern Initiative Development Agency, at the fag end of July this year.

The visit, which ended on 31 July, was led by Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Talo Ekke, and field coordinator Tarzin Hangkar.

“The objective of the exposure visit was to acquaint the farmers with the activities that augment rejuvenation of dying springs’ groundwater recharge,and scientific use of land resources to minimise erosion and runoff, besides promotion of integrated livelihood activities,” the soil & water conservation (SWC) department informed in a release.

The tour had been flagged off by SWC Director Joram Puppa and Soil Conservation Officer Nido Dusu Pubiyang, in the presence of Boda VWC president Ngurang Kachi.