Handholding needed to preserve priesthood institution: MLA

Workshop on preservation of priesthood culture

ZIRO, 1 Aug: “The institution of traditional priesthood needs to be preserved as a reminder of our proud legacy of being tribal and our belief in animism,” said local MLA Hage Appa here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

After inaugurating a workshop on ‘Preservation of priesthood culture’, organised by the indigenous affairs department in collaboration with the district administration and the All Apatani Nyibu Welfare Association here, the MLA said that “the declining presence of traditional nyibus or priests is a worrisome aspect for the entire Apatani society, for which handholding by state government and a concrete solution is needed to arrest the downfall of this rich tribal legacy.”

Advocating convergence between the All Apatani Nyibu Welfare Association and the meder nellos, Appa urged the meder nellos to play a pivotal role in preserving the priesthood culture.

“It is indeed an uphill task to preserve and sustain the traditional priesthood culture in the face of modernity and declining priests. Hence, I urge the meder nellos to find a way out to preserve the priesthood culture for the sake of posterity, and in tune with the modern situations and demands,” said Appa.

The MLA informed that the state government earmarked a ‘gurukul school’ for Ziro during the recent budget session.

“The indigenous gurukul school will greatly help in preserving the rich cultural legacy of Apatani customs and traditions, and ignite the young minds of Apatani boys and girls to practice their ancestral traditions passed down by their forefathers,” the MLA said.

Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP said that “this maiden workshop on preservation of priesthood culture will go a long way in reinforcing the need to preserve the legacy of the traditional priests or nyibus.”

“The priesthood culture is a reflection of the identity, culture and core value system of the Apatani people,and I urge the youths to preserve and maintain their identity,” the DC said, adding that the district administration is willing to lease out an unused government building to be used as a temporary gurukul school, and by the nyibus as well.

Advocating “documenting the chanting of the nyibus” for the young generations, Tanii Supung Dukung president HK Shalla said: “It is heartening to learn that our fellow brother and retired doctor Hage Tabyo has donned the role of a traditional priest post his retirement from government service, and has also written a book on the traditional priest system, which is good and a trendsetter for the society.”

DIA Assistant Director Tapun Taki, Apatani Priest Association secretary Pura Pai, IFCSAP president Mudang Elyu, and Apatani Priest Association chief adviser Landi Tajang also spoke.

Earlier, Nello Popi presented the Diima-Hama chants, which was followed by Danyi-Ayu or Apatani folklore by Pura Chatung, and Aji-Pai, a folklore, by Dusu Tajang. (DIPRO)