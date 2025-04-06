Guv emphasises importance of innovative tech in agri sector

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the importance of introducing and promoting modern and innovative technologies in the agricultural sector to enhance productivity and improve the socioeconomic conditions of the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said this during a meeting with MoS for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The meeting focused on advancing agricultural development in Arunachal and addressing key issues related to the implementation and augmentation of central agriculture schemes in the state.

Parnaik also underscored the need to revive defunct government farms and enhance agricultural infrastructure to meet the growing demand for strengthening agriculture and related sectors, particularly horticulture and animal husbandry.

He pointed out that a well-supported infrastructure would significantly contribute to sustainable development of rural communities and improve livelihoods.

Further, the governor requested the union minister to facilitate stronger market linkages for the farmers of the state. He underlined the importance of implementing the Market Intervention Scheme for perishable agricultural and horticultural produce, as well as the Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing to develop scientific storage infrastructure. These initiatives, he noted, would be pivotal in reducing post-harvest losses and ensuring fair prices for farmers.

The governor also briefed the minister on the state’s initiative, ‘Arun Himveer’, under which locally-grown vegetables and produce are supplied to the armed forces stationed in Arunachal.

To strengthen this effort, he sought the union government’s support in establishing a robust cold-chain infrastructure, including cold storage facilities and refrigerated transport vehicles, to preserve perishable items and ensure timely delivery.

Thakur assured the governor of the union government’s full cooperation in enhancing agricultural productivity and farmers’ welfare in Arunachal. [Raj Bhavan]