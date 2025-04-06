Namsai Declaration was possible due to proactive role of Assam CM: Khandu

AALO, 5 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the historic Namsai Declaration of 15 July, 2022 to resolve the decades-old interstate boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was possible only due to the proactive role of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“With Himantaji’s cooperation, almost all boundary issues have been resolved, except for a few pockets, where committees from both the states will revisit. We are optimistic that these will too be resolved soon,” Khandu said while expressing gratitude to Sarma for attending the Mopin festival here in West Siang district on Saturday.

Sarma’s presence exemplified his love for the sister state and its people, Khandu said, as he hailed his Assam counterpart as a dynamic leader of the Northeast and a prominent figure in the political scenario of the country.

Khandu further said: “Since Modiji became the prime minister and Himantaji became the chief minister of Assam, the entire Northeast has witnessed a complete change in governance and pace of development. Assam as a state plays a significant role in the region. Whatever happens in Assam impacts us all.”

Khandu credited Sarma for bringing peace in the region, which he said is the only way to development. He said that insurgency, which affected Assam for decades, impacting Arunachal that shares a long interstate boundary with Assam, is almost finished due to Sarma’s efforts “and the blessings of the prime minister and the home minister.”

“With insurgency gone, we are all witness to the tremendous developmental works going on not only in Assam but in all the northeastern states,” Khandu said.

He said that the ‘Advantage Assam’ initiative of the Assam government under Sarma would be a game-changer for the region.

“As Assam is being portrayed as an investment hub, other states of the region will also benefit as investors would like to expand their businesses in the region,” Khandu said.

Karbi Anglong Autonomus Council chief executive member Dr Tuliram Ronghang accompanied Sarma in joining the Aalo Mopin celebration.

Meanwhile, Khandu announced sanctioning Rs 15 crores for the construction of a daily market shed and Rs 10 crores for a multistoried parking lot in Aalo. (CM’s PR Cell)