Day after Dhankhar praise, Cong slams RSS

NEW DELHI, 1 Aug: A day after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the House, the Congress on Thursday alleged that the organisation has a long history of “corroding the sovereignty and integrity of India” and is an “anathema” to the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Vice President Dhankhar on Wednesday defended the RSS in the House, saying that it has “unimpeachable credentials” and is doing “national service,” as he took umbrage to remarks by a Samajwadi Party MP.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the man who would have been horrified by the clean chits and certificates of appreciation being awarded in recent days to the RSS would have been none other than the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel himself.

Multiple documents from his tenure as the home minister reveal his profound horror at its “violent, anti-Constitutional, and antinational character,” Ramesh said.

“In a communiqué issued by the union home ministry headed by Sardar Patel on 4 February, 1948, the central government said that it was banning the RSS ‘to root out the forces of hate and violence that are at work in our country and imperil the freedom of the nation and darken her fair name. The cult of violence sponsored and inspired by the activities of the Sangh has claimed many victims. The latest and the most precious to fall was Gandhiji himself’,” he said in a post on X.

“He (Patel) repeated the same sentiment in a letter written by him to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on 18 July, 1948: ‘There is no doubt in my mind that the extreme section of the Hindu Mahasabha was involved in the conspiracy [to kill Gandhi]. The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of government and the State’,” Ramesh said.

Patel also wrote to MS Golwalkar in September 1948, explaining his decision to ban the RSS, the Congress leader pointed out.

“All their (the RSS’) speeches were full of communal poison. As a final result of the poison, the country had to suffer the sacrifice of the invaluable life of Gandhiji. RSS men expressed joy and distributed sweets after Gandhiji’s death,” Patel was quoted by Ramesh as saying in the letter.

“The RSS has a long history of corroding the sovereignty and integrity of India. The RSS was anathema to Sardar Patel, like it is to any other Indian nationalist,” Ramesh alleged.

His remarks came a day after Dhankhar’s praise for the organisation in the House. During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, SP’s Ramji Lal Suman had said that RSS affiliation was the criterion for the government in selecting the head of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

At this point, Dhankhar had ordered that the comments would not go on record.

“I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials, comprises of people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly,” he said.

“It is soothing to note, it is wholesome to note, that RSS as an organisation has been contributing for national welfare, our culture, and everyone should, as a matter of fact, take pride in any organisation which is acting in this manner,” Dhankhar had said.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had defended Suman, saying that if a member was speaking within the rules and not violating any rule, he or she should not be prevented from making his statement.

He went on to state that what Suman said was “correct” and what Dhankhar was doing was not right.

The chairman said that Kharge had indicated that the chair could intervene when there is transgression of rules.

Dhankhar also said that the RSS is an organisation which is “a global think tank of the highest order.”(PTI)