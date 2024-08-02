SIRD&PR inks MoU with IIM Shillong

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Arunachal Pradesh State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong (Meghalaya) on Thursday.

The SIRD&PR was represented by Panchayati Raj Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop and SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung during the signing of the MoU. IIM Shillong was represented by its Director Prof DP Goyal and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis Centre Head Dr Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam.

“The initiative aims to equip community leaders and local body members with essential tools to enhance their skills and knowledge, enabling them to function effectively and to move towards achieving localisation of sustainable development goals with multidisciplinary approach and convergence across all sectors,” the SIRD&PR informed in a release.

“This will ensure effective utilisation of resources and efficient management of panchayat affairs. The initiative is in accordance with the guidelines of the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan of the union panchayati raj ministry,” it added.