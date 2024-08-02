Charitable org, DLSA come together to help prisoners

Yingkiong, 1 Aug: The Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society (SKCS), in collaboration with the Upper Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), organised the second phase of psychosocial counselling and distributed toiletries to the inmates of the district sub-jail here on Thursday.

Yingkiong JMFC Ipi Kapu said that “the effort was aimed at ensuring that all prisoners are well cared for, so that upon their release, they can positively contribute to the society and lead fulfilling lives.”

She praised the SKCS’ initiative, noting that while there are many jails in Arunachal, “this is the first time that an organisation has focused on the welfare of prisoners.”

She commended the organisation for its dedication to the welfare and health of the inmates, and suggested that “this initiative could encourage others to help guide those who have been misguided back onto the right path.”

She also inspected the food provided in the jail, and urged the authorities to ensure that the food served is well-cooked and nutritious.

SKCS chief adviser Ayang Perme provided counselling to the inmates, and encouraged them to have faith in god, and expressed hope that they would “emerge from the jail as better individuals in the future.”

Earlier, SKCS’ Dr Miti Apang outlined the objectives of the NGO’s philanthropic initiative. “The main goal of the programme was to motivate the inmates to become better individuals and effectively handle the demands and challenges of daily life upon reentry into society.

Reintegrating into society after incarceration can be challenging due to social stigma and discrimination, which complicates the process of getting their lives back on track,” Dr Apang said.

The SKCS provided toiletries such as towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and soaps to the inmates.

The counselling session was attended by the JMFC, DIPRO Yalik Jerang, Yingkiong de-addiction centre counsellor Kaling Kirkom, SKCS chairperson Dr Miti Jopir, the SKCS chief adviser, and SKCS members Dr Tulika Panggeng and Jyoti Siram.