U/Subansiri police form Nagrik Bhaichara Samiti

DAPORIJO, 2 Aug: The Upper Subansiri district police have formed a ‘Nagrik Baichara Samiti’ (NBS) for effective policing in the district.

During the first consultative meeting of the samiti, chaired by SP Thutan Jamba at his office here on Thursday, the participants discussed the parameters of effective policing.

The NBS members assured to cooperate with the police “in the interest of the district in particular and the state as a whole.”

Members of the Tagin Cultural Society, the Upper Subansiri district units of the Galo Welfare Society, the Nyishi Elite Society, the APWWS, the All Tagin Youth Organisation, the Upper Subansiri District Students’Union, the GBs association, the district IFCSAP unit, the Upper Subansiri Christian Forum, and market associations have been included in the samiti. (DIPRO)