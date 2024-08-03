NAMSAI, 2 Aug: The Namsai KVK, in collaboration with the Guwahati-based regional office of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), organised a two-day district-level workshop on ‘Scientific coconut cultivation technologies’ at the KVK premises here, besides a ‘field orientation programme’ at farmers’ fields in Chongkham recently.

Attending the workshop, ZPM Jenia Namchoom urged the farmers of Namsai district to “gain the knowledge of cultivation technologies provided by the KVK.”

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua explained the scientific cultivation methods, varieties, and traditional and non-traditional coconut planting methods.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora spoke on “the importance of INM, IPM and IDM of coconut,” and explained water management and soil conservation.

CDB Horticulture Assistant Mridul Talukdar shared information on the prospects of marketing and value addition in coconut.

This was followed by a field orientation programme at Chongkham village on the second day.

A total of 140 individuals, including KVK scientists and farmers, participated in the programme.