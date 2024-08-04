Budgetonomics 2024

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Post elections, Rs 993 crore deficit Arunachal budget was presented recently. The projected total revenue receipts are Rs 35,841 crores, the state share of central taxes has been pegged at Rs 21,432 crores, and the state’s own tax revenue is projected at Rs 4,017 crores.

In an excellent initiative, 2024-’25 has been declared as the Year of the Youth and Youth Aspirations. The budget focuses on three pillars – healthy human resource, robust infrastructure, and vibrant economy for building a ‘Viksit Arunachal’. Many schemes towards youth development have been announced, including the Arunachal Pradesh Scholarship for Academic Excellence; tuition and hostel fees for APST students in undergraduate courses in IITs; 75 per cent of course fee for commercial pilot licence; support to 10 youths to obtain training and certification for merchant navy courses; and skilling programmes. Sports initiatives include the Arunachal Olympic Mission with Rs 6 crores, stadiums in various towns, and a state sports academy in Miao. Initiatives in education include improvement of infrastructure of various schools and colleges, grants for RK Mission Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Sainik School, etc; and gurukul schools for Tagin, Apatani, Kaman, Taraon Mishmi, Nocte and Tangsa tribes.

Other good initiatives include the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana of Rs 100 crores, targetting 1,000 youths; aatmanirbhar schemes; ‘one district, one product’ clusters in all 28 districts; construction and upgradation of the state handloom and handicrafts emporiums in various districts of Rs 5 crores; 13 state memorials for unsung heroes; procurement of 28 fire tenders; establishing additional fire stations; airports in Dirang and Anini in the next five years; and grant for roads and projects under the ambitious vibrant village programme.

In the health sector, good initiatives include continuance of the CMAAY and the PM-JAY cards; free diagnostic scheme; upgradation of Bakin Pertin General Hospital with Rs 100 crores; operation and maintenance of 45 ICUs, 29 PICUs, 40 HDUs and 100 oxygen-supported beds; and establishment of a state cancer institute in Midpu with Rs 217 crores. However, no new medical college has been proposed in the state.

Other good initiatives include elevation of Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary to a wildlife tourism sport; conservation (Project Tiger) of 3,630.19 square kms (Pakke, Namdapha and Kamlang. Another announcement well received is the increase in special allowances for officials posted to tough locations.

However, one big challenge in the budget is the availability of stabilised electricity supply. Electricity is the basic foundation for all development activities and growth. Though Arunachal produces excess electricity, the transmission lines are erratic, with frequent failures and no alternate lines. There is an urgent need to create alternate power transmission lines for uninterrupted electricity. Availability of 24/7 stabilised electricity will go a long way in ushering in development, and boost industries and tourism in the state.

Overall, this budget appears to be balanced and positive. However, the budget proposals need to be implemented in letter and spirit to transform Arunachal into a developed and aatmanirbhar state. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)