Community comes together to rebuild homes in fire devastated Pareng

[ Tarannum Ansari ]

After the devastating fire that destroyed 24 homes in Pareng village in Siang district on Wednesday, the community and local leaders have stepped up to help the fire affected families. The fire has brought numerous individuals and groups together to assist the victims.

Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister and Pangin MLA Ojing Tasing personally visited the village to offer support.

On the day of the incident, Tasing was on his way to Delhi but immediately rerouted his journey to visit Pareng upon hearing about the fire incident.

According to sources, Tasing donated Rs 30,000 to each family whose houses were completely destroyed and Rs 10,000 to those whose homes were partially damaged. In addition to this financial support, he and his family provided essential items such as kitchen utensils and food supplies.

The MLA’s efforts were complemented by various organisations. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha raised funds, and the Dosing Social Welfare Society donated around Rs 90,000. The student union and other local groups also played a key role in collecting funds and offering support to the fire victims.

In Boleng, a WhatsApp group helped generate funds through shared QR codes. In the ICR, the Adi community, along with other tribes, worked together to gather funds and supplies.

Raja Tatin, a resident of Boleng, who hails from Pareng village, also contributed significantly. Local shopkeepers and ordinary citizens donated clothes, blankets, and utensils to ensure that the fire affected families have their basic needs met. Remarkably, within just two days, the community managed to rebuild the 24 houses that had been destroyed, demonstrating their unity and resilience.