Daporijo power dept drawing flak after Friday’s fire accident 

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 3 Aug: The public of Upper Subansiri district have vehemently condemned the power department, following allegations levelled by those affected by the fire accident that occurred in Tigre Colony here on Friday.

The victims of the fire accident said that the power department had on Thursday deployed electricians for repairing the transformer in the colony. They claimed, however, that the electricians were drunk, and might have caused some technical snag that led to the fire occurring due to short-circuit.

“It is often found that many power department staffers are drunk while carrying out their duties,” one of the victims said.

The victims further said that the fire tender always arrives at accident sites after everything has been damaged by fire.

Condemnation is pouring in from every corner of the district, especially on social media, against the power department for negligence of duty.

The victims have demanded necessary action against the erring staffers and officers found guilty of failing to discharge their duties sincerely.