Sona discusses tourism promotion in Arunachal with Shekhawat

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Saturday held a meeting with union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to find ways to elevate the northeastern state as a premier tourist destination in the country, officials said here.

They discussed formulating robust strategies to unlock the vast tourism potential of Arunachal through a strong collaborative effort between the state and the Centre.

During the meeting, innovative ideas and insights were exchanged to promote the state’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and unique local traditions, the officials said.

Strategies will focus on ensuring that the growth of tourism benefits local communities while conserving the environment, making Arunachal a model for sustainable tourism, they said.

Shekhawat, the union tourism minister, expressed deep commitment to support the state by developing critical infrastructure, promoting cultural heritage,and improving the overall tourism experience, the officials said.

“The collaboration with the central government is pivotal in transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a top tourist destination. With the union minister’s proactive support, we aim at developing sustainable tourism practices that benefit our local communities and preserve our natural beauty,” Sona said.

He emphasised on the importance of creating a sustainable tourism model that promotes economic prosperity, job creation, and cultural exchange.

During the meeting, they highlighted several key initiatives, ranging from infrastructure developmentto cultural promotion, job creation, sustainable tourism practices and improved visitor experience.

Significant investments have also been planned to improve roads, airports, and other essential infrastructure, enhancing accessibility for tourists and facilitating smooth travel within the state, the officials said.

Initiatives will also be undertaken to improve the overall experience for tourists, from accommodation and amenities to guided tours and cultural programmes, they said.

The partnership between the state and the central governments is set to bring about substantial economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and foster cultural exchanges, contributing significantly to the holistic development of the region, the officials said.

Sona expressed gratitude to the union minister’s visionary approach and dedication to the development of tourism in Arunachal.

The meeting attended also by union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi, Resident Commissioner of Arunachal Bhavan Amjad Tak, and other senior officials. (PTI)