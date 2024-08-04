3 Myanmarese nationals arrested in Lohit

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Three Myanmarese nationals were arrested in Lohit district for allegedly entering India illegally, the police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made at Kathan village at around 3 pm on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tumme Amo said.

The arrestees have been identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), Akhi Yoha Lisu (22) and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), all from Sago village in Putao district of Myanmar.

They were arrested and brought to the Wakro police station for joint interrogation by the SIB, the ITBP, the SB and the police, the SSP said.

“It seemed that they were innocent villagers who unknowingly entered Indian territory while hunting,”he added.

Amo said that a locally-made 5.56 rifle, a locally-made 7.62 mm long barrel arm, 26 live ammunition, six empty cartridges, and Chinese and Indian currencies were seized from their possession.

A case has been filed against them under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act,and the Arms Act, the SSP said. (PTI)