Subroto Cup: GSS Monigong team leaves for New Delhi

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The U-17 girls’ football team of the government secondary school (GSS) in Monigong in Shi-Yomi district, representing Arunachal Pradesh, left here on Saturday for New Delhi to participate in the 63rd edition of the Subroto Mukherjee Cup International Football Tournament, scheduled to be held there from 5 to 14 August.

Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu saw off the players and wished them all the best.

Secondary Education Assistant Director (i/c) Takam Pate and Youth Welfare Officer L Sokun Singh were also present.