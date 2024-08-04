Waste mgmt campaign launched

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 3 Aug: The West Kameng District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) launched a weeklong campaign on waste management at Modern School here on Saturday to create awareness and sensitise the students to solid waste management.

Speaking on the occasion, Town Magistrate Sange Norbu exhorted the students to be “responsible in keeping the town free from single-use plastic,” and to dissuade their parents from using plastic bags.

Saying that “plastic is deteriorating the environment and polluting land, air and water,” he advised the students to pledge to not use plastic and keep the town plastic-free.

DUDA Executive Engineer EK Thungon also stressed

on the need to get rid of single-use plastic.

“Everyday we keep our houses and ourselves clean. However, we need to keep our surroundings clean. Plastic is a menace to our environment, which needs proper treatment after use,” Thungon said.

He briefed the participants on waste management, segregation, and treatment “to secure the purity of the environment.”

DUDA Assistant Engineer Koncho Tsering dwelt on waste management, ‘reuse, reduce and recycle’, and proper segregation of solid and wet wastes.

“Seventy per cent wastes are wet wastes that come from our kitchens. They can be converted into vermicompost, and the Swachh Bharat Mission (U) has been devised for urban wastes management,” the AE said.

The campaign will be organised at public institutions and commercial and residential complexes in Bomdila for a week.