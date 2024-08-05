Alliance airline to start Hollongi-Guwahati flight service

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: Bringing much-needed relief to the people of the state, Alliance airline is going to start flight service between Hollongi and Guwahati (Assam) soon.

Since FlyBig airline stopped flight service in this sector in 2023, passengers, particularly those who travel to Guwahati for medical treatment, have been facing a lot of trouble.

Talking to this daily, Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik informed that there are some scheduling issues at the Guwahati airport, due to which the service has not been started till now.

“We are hopeful that the issues will get resolved in a few days,” said Naik. He informed also that a daily Hollongi-Kolkata flight service started from 31 July onwards.

With regard to a Hollongi-Delhi flight service, the secretary said that “there may be changes only in the winter schedule from October.”

“Indigo is trying to start daily direct flight service between Hollongi and Delhi. But there are slot issues at the Delhi airport. Also, some of the airplanes are out of service due to spare parts issues,” he added.

The secretary further said that, during the winter schedule, more flights connecting Hollongi to other important cities are expected to be announced.

The construction of the permanent terminal building and the air traffic control (ATC) tower is going on in full swing. The terminal building and the ATC tower are expected to be ready for use by December this year.