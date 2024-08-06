Org demands demolition of illegally erected structures 

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 5 Aug: The Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung [MSRH] in a letter to the ADC here in Changlang district on Monday demanded immediate demolition of all types of structures erected illegally on the government notified plots of land in the township.

The ADC had issued an order on 29 July, prohibiting rampant and indiscriminate encroachment on government land in the notified areas of the township.

“No individual, group of individuals or government agencies shall start construction of any structure, be it private, public or government, in the Miao notified areas without obtaining prior permission.

“In case anyone intends to start construction, they may apply with details like location of the plot of land with coordinates, allotment order of the land with allotment passbook, and mention type of construction (building, road, fence, etc),” the order read.

The ADC has directed the circle officer and the SK [LM] to conduct routine inspection to check any further encroachment in the notified areas.

Welcoming the executive order, the MSRH in the letter to the ADC strongly demanded demolition of all illegal OBT, MIBT and RCC structures illegally erected within the government notified land by encroachers, “irrespective of their positions, ranks, or standings.”

“On several occasions, we had submitted written representations and held verbal discussions too pertaining to the indiscriminate encroachment of government notified land in Miao township, but the successive heads of Miao administration tremendously failed to check or prohibit encroachments,” the MSRH said.

Alleging that the local government officers and officials are mostly involved in encroachment on notified land in the township, the youth organisation stated that, owing to the mindless encroachments, the government departments don’t have any additional land left in the township for extension and development of their establishments in the future.

“It is imperative and expedient on the part of the administration to initiate immediate steps to prohibit encroachment on government land in the interest of the public without further delay,” the letter said, and expressed hope that the ADC would ensure the safety and integrity of Miao township by protecting the notified areas, “so that the government departments can upgrade and develop their departments for the future generations of the state.”

The MSRH, on behalf of the indigenous youths, assured to provide support to the administration in the larger interest of the public and the administrative subdivision.