Awareness prog on RTI Act organized

TEZU, 5 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission [APIC], in collaboration with the Lohit district administration, on Monday organised an awareness programme on the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005, and the hybrid mode of hearing and e-filing of appeals and complaints, here on Monday.

During the programme, Chief Information Commissioner Rinchen Dorjee explained the various sections of the RTI Act, 2005, and urged all the stakeholders to be more responsible.

He informed that the hybrid mode “is the first of its kind to enhance ease of hearing of cases and promote greater transparency and accountability with less delay in the process.”

State Information Commissioner Khopey Thaley elaborated the parameters of the various relevant sections of the Act with real life examples and court judgements.

APIC computer programmer Bharati Yun and IT consultant Himanshu Verma presented a live demonstration of the recently launched hybrid mode of hearing and e-filing of appeals and complaints.

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh and APIC Deputy Registrar Maman Padung also spoke.

Among others, public information officers, RTI activists, and citizens of Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley and Lohit districts attended the programme.