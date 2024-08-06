DC inspects ongoing projects

PASIGHAT, 5 Aug: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Sunday inspected the ongoing developmental projects being executed by the urban development & housing (UD&H) department in Pasighat and Ruksin.

Accompanied by Ruksin ADC Kiron Ningo, Ruksin ZPM Anung Gameng, and other officials, the DC inspected the construction of the drainage system, the boundary around the burial ground, the quarters for UD staffers, and the approach road boundary wall for the dumping ground in Ruksin.

In Pasighat, the DC, along with UD EE Sophia Lego, inspected the smart parking project, the multipurpose cultural complex, the RCC building for training-cum-conference hall at the DIET, the parking place near the tourist attraction point, and CC steps in various locations.

The DC directed the UD&H department to ensure that the works allotted to it

are executed as per specification, and instructed the site engineers to “monitor the works properly to bring out the best possible qualitative assets.”

He also insisted on on-time completion of all the projects. (DIPRO)