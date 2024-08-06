Students’ union stages peaceful rally, seeks urgent solution to pressing issues

LAZU, 5 Aug: The All Ollo Students’ Union (AOSU) conducted a peaceful rally here in Lazu circle of Tirap district on Monday, drawing attention to various pressing issues affecting the community.

Over thousands of students, locals and members of civil society joined the procession which began at Lazu main station and culminated in a public rally at the EAC office here.

The union’s demands include, posting of dedicated

extra assistant commissioner (EAC) as well as HoD of every department for Lazu circle, proper functioning of departments like agriculture, horticulture, PWD, RWD, veterinary, healthcare, education, etc, immediate shifting of departmental officials who are posted against Lazu circle but do not stay at their place of posting within a week etc.

The AOSU also sought a list of all government employees who are posted to Lazu circle with their names, the department against which they are posted to and the period they have been posted there.

The AOSU in a release on Monday said, “Neither the extra assistant commissioner nor the circle officer was taking proper charge of Lazu circle. Forget about the government schemes, even for basic facilities like issue of birth certificates and Aadhar cards, etc. people of Lazu circle have to go to the district headquarters resulting in unnecessary expenditures on their part.”

“Despite several memorandums, the Tirap DC failed to pay attention to these issues, concerns and needs of Lazu circle,” it further rued.

The AOSU had earlier submitted a similar memorandum on 15 July however; the union claimed that it received no response from the district administration despite completion of their 15-day ultimatum to address their issues.

It has strongly appealed to the district administration to fulfill their demands at the earliest.