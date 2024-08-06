Ering assures to complete ‘half-done’ works

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 5 Aug: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has assured to complete his “half-done” works in his constituency.

“I am trying my level best to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the local people. Many infrastructure development schemes have been implemented in the constituency during the last five years, while some other ambitious schemes are awaited,” Ering said, addressing a public gathering at

Oyan village in East Siang district on Sunday evening.

It was the MLA’s first public appearance after he was reelected as a legislator. He was out of the state for a few months for medical treatment.

Ering, who had earlier served as MoS for minority affairs, said that he has accorded priority to the education and health sectors.

He advised the unemployed youths to “create self-employment avenues, rather than running after government jobs.”

Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego also spoke.

Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo, Sille-Oyan CO Dubom Apang, ACF (Forest) Taba Khansi, panchayat members, GBs, youths, and others were present at the meeting.