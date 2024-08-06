Drug peddlers arrested; contraband, cash seized

PASIGHAT, 5 Aug: The police here in East Siang district recently arrested four persons on the charge of peddling drugs, and seized drug and cash from their possession.

SP Sachin Singhal informed on Monday that the police received information on 31 July that one John Lego (47), of Ayeng village in Mebo subdivision, was hiding some contraband in his house.

At the SP’s direction, a team comprising Pasighat SDPO Pankaj Lamba, Mebo PS OC K Tangha, Head Constable

T Taki, and Constables G Komut and O Apum went to Lego’s house, in the presence of the Mebo EAC and independent witnesses, and seized 5.16 gms of suspected heroin from the bedroom, along with Rs 63,450 in cash, suspected to be sales proceeds.

Further interrogation revealed the involvement of one Betjom Tayeng (54), of Ayeng village, as Lego’s supplier.

Following this, Tayeng’s house was also searched, with the process videographed, as required by law, and 22.77 grams of suspected heroin, besides sales proceeds of Rs 50,000 in cash, were seized from the house.

A case [u/s 21(b)/20 (a) NDPS Act] has been registered, and the duo has been arrested.

“Further investigation to ascertain more forward-backward linkages is on,” the SP informed.

Meanwhile, the SP informed that two Assam-based drug peddlers were also arrested and contraband seized from their possession.

“In continuation of the case [u/s 21(b)/20 b (a) NDPS Act], registered at the Mebo police station, a police team lured the peddlers to Arunachal’s jurisdiction, at Bhismaknagar in Roing (LDV), and, after a short chase, apprehended them with 22.58 gms of suspected heroin.

The arrestees have been identified as Rahim Koch (36) and Ravi Rajkowa alias Roing Dan Mistry (40), both residents of Ambikapur village in Tinsukia (Assam).

The police team that made the arrest comprised Pasighat SDPO Pankaj Lamba, Mebo PS OC K Tangha, and ASI N Perme. (DIPRO)