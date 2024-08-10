Allegation of nepotism in selection of asst prof in TRIHMS

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: A complaint has been lodged with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) here, alleging “corrupt practice in the recruitment of an assistant professor” in the biochemistry department of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

In the complaint, filed by one Dr Phari Dajangju, it is alleged that a candidate named E Sruti was allowed to appear for the interview for the post of assistant professor and she got selected despite not being eligible for the post.

In the complaint letter, a copy of which is available with this daily, the complainant has made a serious allegation that Sruti is the wife of the chairman of the scrutiny board of the biochemistry department, Prof Dr S Nageswar Rao, raising the possibility of nepotism in the selection process.

“Despite her not having academic qualifications, she was permitted to appear for the interview and was also selected as an assistant professor. This situation raises significant concerns regarding the impartiality and integrity of the recruitment process. The potential conflict of interest may have influenced the decision-making process in favour of Mrs E Sruti,compromising the fairness of the selection process. This act of the scrutiny board headed by her husband not only undermines the principles of merit and transparency but also deprives deserving and qualified candidates and compromises the merit-based system,” the complaint read.

Dr Dajangju in his complaint also alleged that Sruti did not have the required qualifications even to appear for the interview. According to the National Medical Commission guideline for recruitment of assistant professors, “in the departments of anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry, non-medical graduates having MSc (relevant medical) and PhD qualifications, granted by a recognised medical college/institute as a regular on-campus course in the subject concerned, can be appointed as assistant professors. A non-medical person cannot be appointed as dean or director or principal or medical superintendent or head of the department.”

Dr Dajangju in his complaint alleged that Sruti got selected even though she did not complete her PhD and thereby did not fulfill the criteria for non-medical graduates, and sought a “thorough and impartial investigation into the case.”

“It is crucial to examine the role of the scrutiny board and determine how an ineligible candidate was allowed to proceed in the selection process. The responsible individuals or groups must be held accountable to restore fairness and transparency in the recruitment process,” he stated in the complaint letter.

When contacted, a senior SIC official confirmed that they have received Dr Dajangju’s complaint. Meanwhile, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, on being asked to comment on the case, said that he is out of town, attending a conference and will join the office on Monday.

Dr Dajangju is an MBBS graduate with an MD in biochemistry with senior residency training from the AIIMS.