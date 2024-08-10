CM inaugurates water supply system at TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated a 19 lakh litre per day capacity water supply system for Naharlagun-based Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The water supply project has been upgraded from the previous capacity of 2 lakh litres per day, and will ensure steady and reliable water supply to the medical college and hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu observed that “the new upgraded facility will greatly benefit the institute and enhance the care provided to patients.”

“It’s a crucial step towards improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring reliable water supply for all needs,” he said.

The CM expressed appreciation for the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd under the Itanagar Smart City Mission for taking the water supply project under its ambit and allotting the job to the state’s primary health & water supply department.

He also commended the officials of the PHE department for completing the project within two years.

Khandu informed that “another project of intelligent car parking, with the help of AI, is being implemented by the Itanagar Smart City Mission at TRIHMS,” and expressed hope that work on it is progressing smoothly.

Talking about TRIHMS, the chief minister said that the state government has committed itself to accelerated growth of the state’s lone medical college and hospital. He informed that he recently had a meeting with the union health minister in New Delhi and proposed setting up superspecialty facilities in TRIHMS.

“The union health minister has principally accepted the proposal and soon the state health department will make a formal proposal and follow up for official approval and sanction,” Khandu said.

He said that “health is one of the topmost priority sectors of the state government, and in line with it, a state cancer institute has already been approved, which will be situated in Midpu, near Doimukh in Papum Pare district.”

He added that the tender for construction will be soon completed and work on the ground is expected start sooner than later.

“We are revisiting the master plan for Itanagar and Naharlagun, so that these two cities can be developed in a planned manner,” he informed.

Admitting that work under Package B (Papu Nallah-Nirjuli section) of the four-lane highway project is running slow, he requested local legislator Techi Kaso and Mayor Tame Phassang and his team of corporators to “coordinate with the contractors and resolve issues pending the project’s proper progress.”

Home Minister Mama Natung, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, Urban Development Minister BaloRaja, and officials of the PHED, the Itanagar Smart City Mission and TRIHMS were also present on the occasion. (CM’s PR Cell)