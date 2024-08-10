NSS state nodal officer, 4 volunteers selected to attend I-Day celebration in Delhi

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The NSS’ Arunachal Pradesh state nodal officer Dr AK Mishra and four active NSS volunteers have been selected to attend the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort in New Delhi on 15 August.

Fepung Singhi of DNGC Itanagar, Lajja Mogar of Hill College of Teachers Education, Gomnia Rie of Vivekananda Kendra College of Teachers Education, and Joseph Wangjen of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Deomali are the four NSS volunteers selected.

They have been chosen for their sincerity and dedication towards community work, and for organising and participating in various important events conducted by the union youth affairs & sportsministry.

“The team members have done exemplary works under the National Service Scheme (NSS) with the motto of ‘Not Me But You’. They have actively engaged in the Mera Yuva Bharat programme, India@2047, registration on the portal of MyBharat,” the higher & technical education directorate said in a release.

“Participating in the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort, New Delhi as special guests will be historic for the entire NSS fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release added.