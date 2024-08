ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Arunachal colts lost 1-3 to Manipur in the semifinal of the National Junior Boys’National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy-2024 at Nurul Amin Stadium in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.

Hanu Tari gave Arunachal an early lead, scoring two minutes into the game. But they could not hold the lead and conceded three goals in the second half.

The goals were scored by Md Mansur Alam (70th & 90+2 mins) and Md Arish Khan (76th min).