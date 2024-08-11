11th Ziro Butterfly Meet in Oct

PANGE, 10 Aug: The 11th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) will be organised on the occasion of the National Wildlife Week at Pange (Tale Wildlife Sanctuary) in Lower Subansiri district from 5 to 8 October.

The ZBM is an annual gathering dedicated to celebrating the rich diversity of butterflies and their habitats in the region.

This year the event promises to deliver an engaging programme filled with interactive workshops, expert-led discussions, and guided butterfly-watching expeditions. “The participants will get a chance to witness a myriad of butterfly species and learn about the vital role they play in our ecosystems,” organiser NgunuZiro informed in a release.

The 2024 edition of the meet will feature a diverse range of activities, including guided birdwatching sessions led by experts, insightful environmental talks, and interactive workshops that will aim to educate the participants about the biodiversity and conservation efforts in the region, the release said.

The ZBM is a community-driven event, engaging local stakeholders and fostering a spirit of collaboration among participants. It aims to promote awareness and appreciation of the natural heritage while fostering conservation efforts in the region.