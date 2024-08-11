APCTA unit provides financial assistance to Pareng fire victims

PASIGHAT, 10 Aug: A team from the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) unit of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) visited Pareng village in Siang district and provided financial assistance to the victims of the fire incident in the village that destroyed 24 houses on 31 July, rendering many families homeless.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, who led the team, advised the villagers to remain vigilant and prepare for such incidents.

He emphasised the importance of “community unity and preparedness to mitigate the impact of such disasters.”

The financial aid provided by the JNC team is expected to help the affected families in their efforts to recover and rebuild their homes. (DIPRO)