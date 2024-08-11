Four BJP ZPMs of LDV disqualified

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 10 Aug: Four zilla parishad members (ZPM) of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district have been disqualified from their posts for violating Section 3 of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

Dambuk ZPM Tony Borang, Bomjir ZPM Anpum Obinam Perme, Bukkong ZPM Alina Ratan Perme, and Loklung ZPM Paglam Bornali Pait had been elected from the BJP during the general election to the Arunachal Pradesh panchayati raj institutions held in December 2020.

The order for their disqualification, dated 8 August, mentions that they “deliberately violated the party whip, directions, constitution of BJP, and indulged in anti-party activities in the recently concluded simultaneous general election,” following which the district BJP president requested initiation of disqualification proceedings against these members under the relevant provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

Considering the facts and arguments in the matter, submitted by the complainants and the respondents, the office of the deputy commissioner accepted the petition submitted by the district BJP president, and disqualified the four ZPMs under the power vested upon the office in accordance with Section 6(2) of said Act with immediate effect.