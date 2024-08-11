Wangsu reaffirms commitment to work for people’s welfare

KANUBARI, 10 Aug: Agriculture Minister GD Wangsu reaffirmed his commitment to working for the betterment of the people, “with a particular focus on agriculture and allied sectors, as majority of the population of the state depends on an agrarian economy.”

Wangsu, who arrived here in Longding district on a six-day district tour, said that, “for the first time in Arunachal, a comprehensive agriculture policy will soon be introduced, designed to provide the best possible services to the people and carry the plans of the government to the last mile, further paving way for a viksit Arunachal.”

He assured to “formulate a horticulture policy, with a similar vision,” and to “roll it out at the earliest.”

The minister urged the community to explore opportunities in the allied sectors as an alternative to the limited availability of government jobs, thereby promoting self-reliance.

He appealed for the community’s continued support and collaboration in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him by the government.

Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng, who, among others, accompanied the minister, said: “We are very much confident of bringing about a change in the agri and allied sectors in the next five years.”

He emphasised the need for skill development in these sectors, “as they engage the largest population,” and pledged his commitment to support the minister in his endeavour.

Horticulture Secretary Koj Riniya urged the people to “focus on branding and marketing of local products and talents.”

Animal Husbandry & Dairy Farming Secretary Hage Tari called upon the people to “participate in the planning actively.”

Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Opak Gao also spoke.

The event, organised by the Kanubari mandal of the BJP, was attended by officials and citizens from all walks of life. (DIPRO)