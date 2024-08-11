More orgs oppose demand for repeal of APDBE&P Act

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 10 Aug: Reacting sharply to the demand made for repealing the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur & Professional (Incentive Development & Promotion) Act, 2015, the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) and the All Namsai District Students’ Union (ANDSU) in a joint representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that “the legislation has been crucial in promoting local entrepreneurships and professionals, ensuring fair opportunity to participate in the development activities and instrumental in stimulating economic growth.”

“The Act has facilitated equitable distribution of opportunities across the state, particularly vital for smaller tribes and communities, which might otherwise struggle to compete with larger entities from outside their districts. By fostering participation of smaller communities, the Act has contributed significantly to balanced development in the state, preventing concentration of resources and wealth,” the joint representation read.

The unions further stated that repealing the Act could lead to unintended consequences that would adversely affect the smaller communities.

The unions further stated that “the smaller tribes and communities may get marginalised and lose economic opportunities without the protection and opportunities provided by the Act.”

The ATKSSU and the ANDSU urged the CM to “consider the broader implications of the Act and continue supporting the inclusive development of all districts and communities within the state.”

“We firmly believe that there are certain ways to address the concerns raised without dismantling the very framework that has proven beneficial to smaller and weaker communities across the peaceful state of Arunachal Pradesh,” the joint representation added.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung in a joint release welcomed the statement made by the CM that “the ANSU, the ANYA, CBOs, and other stakeholders from all districts will be invited to find an amiable solution to the question of whether or not to repeal the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur & Professional (Incentive Development & Promotion) Act 2015.”

The unions further urged the CM to convene the meeting at the earliest possible, “as war of words on social media has the potential to play spoilsport.”

“Arunachal Pradesh is a state of development-hungry and peace-loving people. The tradition of fetching amicable solution among ourselves to any issues ought to be upheld,” the release added.