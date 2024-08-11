Three-day ‘chintan shivir’ concludes

CM gives timeline to kickstart reformation of all govt schools

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: A three-day ‘chintan shivir-cum-education conclave’ concluded at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged all MLAs, panchayat leaders, district administrations and deputy directors of school education (DDSE) to review the status of all government-run schools in their respective jurisdiction and finalise a roadmap for reformation by 15 September. He further said that all finalised roadmaps must be submitted to the education department by 20 October.

“Right to education has now become ‘right to experiment’, ‘right to earning’, and ‘right to engineering,'” Khandu said, and exhorted all the MLAs, panchayat leaders and officers concerned to strictly follow the given timeline.

Khandu said that “the proposals should be either based on short- or long-term planning, so that the education department will have a clear-cut idea to roll out things,” and added that a target will be set for five years.

The CM said that, after receiving all the reports from the districts, there will be a discussion with all stakeholders and a decision will be taken by November for implementation of the roadmaps in the 2025-’26 academic session.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister PD Sona emphasised on “holistic education in the state,” and said that the present education system in the state needs to be pondered on.

“Despite getting handsome salaries, the government teachers are unable to provide quality education, compared

to the private schools, where the teachers receive meagre salaries,” he noted.

The minister said that schools with zero enrolment should be closed down “and such schools should be merged together and developed as residential schools.”

“Besides infrastructure development, the teachers should be trained during vacations,” he said, and urged the local MLAs to monitor the schools in their constituencies, with support from the district administration concerned.

He dwelt also on the importance of conducting extra- and co-curricular activities at the schools from time to time, and on “rationalisation of teachers’ transfer and posting,” besides adding that “there should be resistance against nepotism.”

With respect to school uniforms, he said that “DBT has been done,” and requested the officials concerned to “speak to the parents to open a proper bank account,” and added that he would “look into the salary issue and provision of midday meals.”

“The government is discussing steps regarding remuneration for the third language teachers,” he added.

Members of CBOs who attended the event suggested that major focus should be on the elementary level to develop a good educational foundation for the schoolchildren.

The event featured a panel discussion among ministers, legislators, and zilla parishad chairpersons regarding the education scenario of the state.

During the valedictory function, nine government schools of the state were awarded in various categories, such as ‘the best performing schools’ and ‘best improved schools’.

The government secondary school (GSS) in Chayang Tajo (E/Kameng) and the GSS in Kitpi (Tawang) received the awards for being the best performing schools in terms of the CBSE Class 10 exam results in the 2023-’24 academic year.

The government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Tirbin (Leparada), the GHSS in Pessing (Siang), and the GHSS in Kimin (P/Pare) received the awards for being the best performing schools in terms of the Class 12 CBSE exam results in the 2023-‘24 session.

Leparada district also received the award in terms of the best performing district in the Class 10 and 12 CBSE exam results in the 2023-’24 academic year.

The awards for the ‘best improved schools’ in terms of the Class 10 CBSE exam results in the 2023-‘24 session were given to the GSS in Avali (LDV), and the same award in terms of the Class 12 CBSE exam results for the same academic session was given to the GSS in Pessing (Siang).

Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Sona’s adviser Mutchi Mithi, and Education Director Toko Babu, along with other ministers, MLAs and officials attended the event.