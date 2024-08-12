Crop diversification prog held

BASAR, 11 Aug: Thirty-three farmers from Nyigam, Regi, Gori and Nyora villages participated in a capacity-building programme on crop diversification, organised here in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK on Sunday.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar highlighted the importance of “crop diversification with oilseeds, pulses and vegetables in rice-fallow,” saying that it enhances the cropping intensity and improves soil health.

KVK plant breeding scientist Dr Rita Nongthombams poke on “the important varieties suitable in crop diversification for enhancing the farmers’ income,” the KVK informed in a release.

KVK home science expert Bharati Saloi focused on the importance and benefits of “value addition and processing of fruits and vegetables, as well as other major components of preservation for reduction of post-harvest losses in fruits and vegetables,” and KVK agriculture extension scientist Dr Praveen Kumar emphasised the role of the youths in “agriculture entrepreneurship development and enhancing interaction among scientists and farmers through farmer exposure visits, group discussions,and farmer field schools,” the release stated.