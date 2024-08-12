State’s karatekas leave for nat’l championship

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Aug: Fifty-five karatekas – 21 girls and 34 boys – accompanied by coaches Sartam Tachu Rughu (head), Rakesh Gamnu, and Chunu Sangno (female), along with manager Tachi Bagang left here on Sunday to participate in the sub-junior (cadets), junior U-21, and senior events of the three-day Karate Association of India (KAI) National Karate Championship-2024, scheduled to begin at the Panchkula Olympic Bhavan in Haryana from 16 August.

Addressing the karatekas on Saturday, Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA) president Hanshi Likha Tara urged them to showcase their best performance “to become numero uno.”

“Pay full attention to your coaches; take full rest on previous day, and target to play with commitment to win medals, instead of getting mentally diverted. I am confident that you will get the medals you deserve,” said Tara.

Recalling that the AKA team had won all 10 gold medals in the Manipur event and secured the second position in the All India KAI Championship by winning seven gold medals, he said that “there is no reason why you cannot rise to the top list of medal winners to qualify to take part in global events.”

Pointing out that the state’s karatekas have been winning global, national and regional medals consistently, “that too without infrastructures,” he urged the state government to “develop the much-needed facilities for the karatekas to hone their skills.”

The state’s Sports Council has been upgraded to Sports Authority of Arunachal, and it has a pivotal role in developing facilities which, once set up, would facilitate producing Olympic medal winners, he said.

AKA general secretary Tai Hipik joined Tara in extending good wishes to the karatekas. However, he cautioned them against being undisciplined in any manner, and advised them to respect their coaches and the manager.

AKA vice president Nanu Sangha, among others, was also present.