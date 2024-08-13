Dukam reviews status of projects in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 12 Aug: Textile & Handicraft Minister Nyato Dukam on Monday convened a meeting with the heads of departments (HoDs) of Upper Subansiri district to review the status of projects and the challenges faced by the government departments.

Dukam emphasised the importance of “embracing complex challenges, rather than avoiding them,” and urged the HoDs to “engage in innovative and collaborative problem-solving,” stressing that “the success of the district’s development initiatives hinges on your dedication and transparency.”

The minister assured that the MLAs of the district would work in unison to address the issues raised.

Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo urged the HoDs to “conduct regular field visits to gain a thorough understanding of the ground realities.” He highlighted the necessity of “streamlining service delivery to the public and maintaining the highest standards of professional ethics and dedication among the officers.”

Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki emphasised the importance of strong coordination and cooperation among the departments and the MLAs.

He reaffirmed that the ultimate goal of the departments and the legislators is to “serve the people,” and assured that “all possible support will be extended to the departments to achieve this.”

Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui expressed confidence that, with the coordinated efforts of the four MLAs and the departments, the district could be steered towards holistic development and meaningful progress.

He specifically highlighted the need for “uncompromising standards in education, health, and public security,” and stressed on the importance of accountability among officers.

The meeting covered a wide range of issues, including absenteeism among officials;implementation of central and state government flagship welfare schemes; the status of roads and bridges; the condition of health centres; the golden jubilee border village illumination programme; and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Officers of each department presented reports on their achievements and the challenges they face, providing a clear picture of the current status and the steps needed for improvement.

Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo pledged to provide “full administrative support to the departments to reinforce the district’s commitment to collective progress.”