How Ziro thrives with limited water resources

[ Tarannum Ansari ]

Ziro, often admired for its natural beauty and unique agricultural practices, faces a challenge that many might not be aware of: the town has limited water resources.

However, despite this, the people of Ziro have found innovative ways to manage their farming and daily water needs. Siikhee Lake, an artificial lake, now plays a crucial role in the town’s water supply.

Originally, the area where Siikhee Lake now exists was used as farmland by local villagers. Recognising the need for a sustainable water source, particularly for farming and drinking, the community decided to transform the farmland into a lake. This transformation was essential to ensure a steady water supply for the future.

The project to create Siikhee Lake began around the year 2000 when the local community started digging a large pit in the middle of their fields to form a reservoir. The lake was finally completed and officially opened in 2019.

Those who initially owned the farmland are now members of a society that manages the lake. This society, consisting of about 200 members, holds annual meetings to discuss the upkeep of the lake, fish harvesting schedules, and other essential matters.

One of the significant ways the lake supports the society’s members is through fish farming. The lake is stocked with fishes, which are harvested once a year. This annual harvest is a major event, and the fishes are sold during the Ziro Music Festival, attracting visitors from all over.

The income generated from fish sales, along with activities like boating, helps fund the maintenance and cleanup of the lake. The society’s members also receive a portion of the harvested fish, further benefitting the locals.

In a region with limited water resources, the people of Ziro have created their own lifeline, ensuring that they can continue their farming practices and sustain their town’s needs.