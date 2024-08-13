GUWAHATI, 12 Aug: Entries for the 2nd Kalyan Barooah (KB) Memorial Awards for Media are open.

The North East Media Forum (NEMF) and My Home India on Monday announced the 2nd Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards ceremony, which will take place on 11 December, coinciding with the birthday of veteran journalist, late Barooah, who passed away during the second wave of the Covid pandemic in 2021.

He was the Northeast correspondent of Delhi-based The Assam Tribune.

During a memorial meeting held on 1 May, 2022, organised by the NEMF in association with the Press Club Of India, Sunil Deodhar, the founder of the social organisation My Home India, had announced that My Home India would initiate awards for mediapersons from the Northeast in memory of the late Barooah, “whose immense contribution towardsbringing issues of the region in the heart of the national capital is remembered by all.”

The 1st Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards ceremony was

held on 11 December, 2023, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

The awards are given to journalists from the Northeast region working anywhere in India (within or outside the region) and journalists from any part of the country covering the region (regular and freelancer), in four categories.

Journalists of the print media, digital media, and electronic media, besides still photographers and videographers can apply. There is no age restriction for sending entries, stated a release from the organisers.

“In the case of entries in languages other than English, a gist of each item should be provided in English. The applicants must submit their biodata and ID cards of their respective organisations, along with detailed address, mobile phone number, and email id.

“The applications must be submitted before 30 September,” the release said.

Entries should be mailed to northeastmediaforumofficial@gmail.com.