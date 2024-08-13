Dukam flags off ambulances for TKDH

DAPORIJO, 12 Aug: Industry Minister Nyato Dukam flagged off two ambulances for Tadak Dulom District Hospital (TKDH) here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

The ambulances have been donated by the NHPC’s Subansiri Upper project.

The minister said that “Upper Subansiri is going to be one of the suppliers of power and job provider through NHPC projects,” and added that, “for successful implementation of the projects, every corner of the society should volunteer to cooperate in setting up of the projects.”

Local MLA Tanya Soki, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui,DC Tasso Gambo, NHPC Executive Director (RO) Sudheer Kr Yadav, GGM/HoP of Subansiri Upper Project Deepak Rattan, GM GR Meena, and Senior Manager Tajen Dulom were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)