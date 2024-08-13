P/Pare police launch probe into alleged admission anomalies in NIT Jote

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The Papum Pare police have initiated an investigation into the alleged case of students with fake degrees getting admission and the alleged recruitment of ineligible people by the authorities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jote.

The police have started the probe based on a complaint filed by one Biri Gatu at the Balijan police station, alleging that “a racket of students with fake master’s degree marksheets and certificates getting admission for PhD courses and other programmes is taking place at NIT Jote.”

Talking to this daily, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusarinformed that the Balijan police are looking into the case. He said that further action will be taken based on the initial investigation.

In his complaint, Gatu alleged that “the heads of departments, the dean of academics, and the director of NIT have not established procedures to check the genuineness of the master’s degree marksheets and certificates of students who seek admission to PhD courses.

“Marksheets and certificates should be crosschecked with the universities that issued the master’s degree certificates and checked with the approving bodies/authorities like the UGC, the AICTE, the MCI, the BCI, etc, that grant permission to universities to offer courses and award degree certificates,” it read.

Meanwhile, NIT officials have termed the accusation false. “This is a malicious attempt to defame the NIT. Some people who are working in the NIT and are frustrated over not being able to dictate terms as per their wish, are using outsiders to defame the institute. We reject this false allegation,” said an official of the NIT, who did not wish to be named.