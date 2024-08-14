Nat’l K-pop Contest-2024 Itanagar regional round held

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The Itanagar regional round of the All India K-pop Contest-2024 was organised at Dorjee Khandu state convention hall here on Tuesday.

The Trend performed to Stray Kids’ God’s Menu and went on to take the top prize in the dance category.

Dorothi Hazarika mesmerised the crowd with Ailee’s I Will Go to You Like the First Snow, and won the top prize in the vocal category of the event.

Both the winners will take part in the semifinals that will be held in New Delhi on 19 October.

The nine-member group, The Muse, became the first runner-up in the dance category. The group danced to the popular track One Spark by Twice. The six-member group Lunette was the second runner-up after performing to Fearless by Le Sserafim.

The competition in the vocal category was extremely intense, with Dayum Apu taking the first runner-up prize by crooning to Love Wins All by IU. Miko was the second runner-up after performing to Eyes Nose Lips by Taeyang.

The grand finale of the event will be held in New Delhi on 23 November. The winners will get the opportunity to visit South Korea.